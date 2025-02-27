Gene Hackman, His Wife & Their Dog Found Dead in New Mexico Home

Getty Images

Iconic actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his classical pianist wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead alongside their dog at their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday, reports the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news to the paper, adding there were no immediate evidence of foul play.

Mendoza did not provide a cause or date of death.

Hackman, born in San Bernardino, CA in 1930, was a two time Oscar winner. He took home best actor for his role in the 1971 film “The French Connection” and best supporting actor for the 1992 movie “Unforgiven.”

Among his many notable roles he played an FBI agent in “Mississippi Burning” (1988) and the family patriarch in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001).