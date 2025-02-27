Getty Images

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information surrounding the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

The couple and one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday, and authorities have launched an investigation.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Department noted, “Investigation personnel worked diligently throughout the night and morning to process the scene for evidence. It should be noted there were no apparent signs of foul play.”

The release continued, “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator. An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals.”

The office made it clear, “The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation.”

A search warrant obtained by “Extra" reveals their deaths were considered "suspicious" after authorities found their front door open and no sign of a carbon monoxide leak.

The document states, “At this time; the manner and cause of death pertaining to Eugene ‘Gene’ Allen Hackman and Betsy Arakawa passing is unknown. Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.”

The docs state that Betsy was found on the bathroom floor near the scattered pills and a space heater. The search warrant noted her "body was in a state of decomposition with bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet."

Gene was reportedly in a mud room near the kitchen. It appeared he may have suddenly fallen, as his sunglasses were nearby. According to the docs, “the male decedent also showed obvious signs of death, similar and consistent with the female decedent.”

While the front door was open, deputies reported the rest of the home was secure and there was no sign of forced entry and no indication “the residence had been rummaged through.”

It was also noted the New Mexico Gas Company tested the gas lines and, “As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”