Denise Richards is no stranger to the limelight, from her breakout role in “Wild Things” to her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”!

Now, she’s back with the new reality show “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things,” making it a family affair with daughters Sami, Lola and Eloise.

“Extra” dished with Denise, Sami and Lola about putting their family on TV, as well as what their famous dad Charlie Sheen thought of Sami starting an OnlyFans account at just 18!

Denise shared of the reality show, “We made a decision to do a family docuseries, and this is our family,” She added, “These are different circumstances than your average family, but at the end of the day, I deal with a lot of things parents will be able to relate to with my kids.”

Lola felt like from the outside it might look like the “perfect life,” but said, “I wanted people to know that it's okay to still struggle with things like mental health or whatever you're going through, so I didn't want to hide that.”

Sami agreed, saying, “I think people will be really surprised to see how relatable we are even though we're in the public eye, like, we're still just normal people… and we're all a bunch of, like, crazy weirdos all the time.”

Denise added of the kids’ Hollywood roots, “The girls have always been in the shadow of their mom and dad, and this is a wonderful opportunity to have their own voice.”

Lola confessed, “Sometimes I forget they're famous… and then my mom will go on the red carpet.”

Sami added, “It's just Mom and Dad for me.”

And get this: Brooke Mueller, Charlie’s other ex-wife and mom to their twins Bob and Max, will also be on the show.

Denise said, “Brooke is very much a part of our life. That's the mom of their brothers and it is always good to keep the family together, peaceful as possible, and we've had a lot of ups and downs, and this is a good up time — which is great.”

So, will Charlie make an appearance?

Richards confirmed, “Yes, you will see Charlie on the show,” and Lola added, “I will have to say it was really cool to share the screen with him. It was a really sweet moment for me.”

Much of the show is Denise dealing with the pitfalls of parenting... like when Sami started her OnlyFans account!

“I'm still doing OnlyFans. It’s going really well,” she said.

Denise supported Sami by starting her own account!

Sami said, “I’m always supportive of her work, and I think it is really nice that we are in this together and we can relate on a few things.

Denise said, “I've never been on her page,” as Sami explained, “We don't know what each other posts.”

What does dad Charlie think? Sami insisted, “I think he has no room to talk, if I'm being honest.”

She asked Denise, “Does he know about when you started yours?”

Richards replied, “I’m not sure — that’s a question for him, I guess.”