Getty Images

Amanda de Cadenet has shed light on Michelle Trachtenberg’s final months in a now-edited Instagram tribute.

Trachtenberg, 39, was found dead in her NYC apartment on Wednesday.

De Cadenet shared a throwback photo of Michelle and wrote, "Sweetheart Michelle. ❤️. What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you.”

Amanda, a media personality and podcast host, continued, “I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you … Seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive."

De Cadenet went on, “I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months. But you knew that death was a high possibility.”

Amanda later edited and removed the section about FaceTiming with Michelle. She did write, "Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest. 🫶"

The NYPD Deputy Commissioner Public Information confirmed to "Extra” in a statement that Michelle was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in her NYC apartment on Wednesday.

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased,” the statement continued. “Criminality is not suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing."