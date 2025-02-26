Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is giving fans an update after undergoing brain surgery.

The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram, “I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

She continued, “The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.”

Mellencamp added, “As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

She included a photo of herself in the hospital as well as an X-ray of her brain.

Right after the surgery, her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave wrote on Instagram Stories, “So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”

On February 12, Teddi announced that doctors found “multiple tumors” on her brain, and that she would be undergoing surgery to remove two, and the “remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation.”

Mellencamp was prompted to seek medical care after “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks. The pain became so unbearable she had to be hospitalized. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered the tumors.

Teddi, who is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci, also shared, “I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Over the years, Teddi has been open about her battle with melanoma, sharing every step of her journey to bring awareness.

A year ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi, who had revealed that her melanoma had returned.

She said, “This most recent one, when they checked it, they did a little biopsy, it came back. I had the wide excision surgery again and then the margins weren’t clear.”

At the time, she was shocked to be “turned down for life insurance.”