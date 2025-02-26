Getty Images

Hollywood has been rocked by the death of Michelle Trachtenberg at the age of 39.

After hearing the sad news, many mourned her death in public statements and social media.

In a statement to "Extra," Trachtenberg’s “Harriet the Spy” co-star Rosie O’Donnell said, “Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Melissa Gilbert, who starred with Michelle in the 1996 film "A Holiday for Love," wrote on Instagram, "Oh Michy…and we lived so close to one another…..my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so…"

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-star David Boreanaz wrote on his Instagram Story, "So very sad …horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

James Marsters, who played vampire Spike on the show, told People magazine, "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul," he said. "Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."

He added, "My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."

Michelle’s “Gossip Girl” co-star Ed Westwick wrote on his Instagram Story, “So sad to hear of the passing of @MichelleTractenberg Sending prayers.”

Kim Cattrall, Trachtenberg's "Ice Princess" co-star, wrote on Instagram, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔."

Kenan Thompson wrote on Instagram, “Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! 🙏🏾 Check on your people!!! ❤️.”

SAG AFTRA wrote on X, “We are saddened to learn of Michelle Trachtenberg's passing. A SAG-AFTRA member since she was just 5 years old, Michelle may be best known for her roles in 'Buffy' & 'Gossip Girl.' Our condolences to her family, friends & fans. #SagAftraMember since 1990."

Trachtenberg’s rep Gary Montoosh confirmed her death, telling “Extra” in a statement, “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Michelle was found dead in an NYC apartment near Columbus Circle.

Matthew Rettenmund

The NYPD later told "Extra," "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

TMZ reports that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant within the past year and her body may have rejected it, causing complications.