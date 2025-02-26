‘RHOBH’: Bozoma Saint John on 'Cold' Kyle Richards & Sutton vs. Dorit Blow-Up (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bozoma Saint John has a front-row seat to all the drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Boz, who spilled all the tea on Season 14.

She said she's “confused” by the other ladies’ reactions to her friendship with Dorit Kemsley, emphasizing that Dorit needs good girlfriends right now amid her split with husband PK Kemsley.

Boz explained, “She needs people around her who can advise her well, who can help her see what she doesn’t see. That’s what good girlfriends do. It’s like, when you get in a fight with your man or you’re breaking up or whatever, it’s like, who do you call? You call your friends and tell them what’s going on.”

“I feel like that’s what naturally happened for us,” Saint John noted. “So it's weird to me that, you know, the women who’ve known her for so long wouldn’t slide into that role immediately especially, when the complaint has been that she talks so much. I’m like, she’s willing to tell you everything, so if she’s willing to do that, then why not take that and be a good friends and advise from that perspective.”

As for Dorit’s state of mind, Boz shared, “I think she’s still in the same place, honestly. I think she’s trying to figure out still what happens to them. We were recently talking and she said that, you know, she feels like he's in the driver's seat. You know, he's the one who's making the decisions. And I agree with her, he is. So, sometimes I wish I could just shake her and be like, 'Girl, get in the driver's seat! Get up! Do it! Do what you wanna do.'

She summed it up, "If you want to be in your marriage, then fight for it. If you're tired of being tossed around, then leave. But you gotta keep moving, you gotta have action."

Someone who isn’t a big fan of her friendship with Dorit… Kyle Richards.

Boz opened up about calling Kyle “cold,” saying, “She wasn’t necessarily open to me about what’s happening in her life, and I don’t know that she was open with anybody about it," seemingly referencing Kyle's separation from Mauricio Umansky.

She added, "I’m not necessarily making a criticism of whether or not she should come and spill all her secrets to me, but acknowledge the fact that she is distant because of what’s going on in her life. I think that's just the reality of it. And so, I’m also surprised by the fact that she would be so shocked by the thought that I think she’s cold, because I would think she would say, ‘You know what, I am cold. But it's because of X, Y, and Z thing that’s happening in my life.’ So, I just wish that there was more accountability for how she has been versus a denial.”

When asked how Kyle is doing, Boz said, “You know, I think she’s having a tough time also because of her friend Teddi [Mellencamp], who is ill, and then Mauricio got in an accident as well. So, I believe she’s just trying to manage a lot of emotion right now with taking care of people who are close to her and who she loves.”

When it comes to Sutton Stracke, Boz can’t figure out what’s going on with her behavior, as tensions have exploded between Sutton and Dorit.

She quipped, “I don’t know if anybody knows. I’m really trying to figure it out because if Dorit was behaving the way Sutton is behaving, I would probably understand that, or Kyle. When you’re going through something really difficult in your personal life, maybe then you behave a little more sharply, when you’re in conversation with friends. I’m not quite sure what’s going on with Sutton, I don’t know if that’s just her character all the time or is something going on beneath the surface that we don’t know about.”

Boz dished on her BF Keely, admitting, “It’s very odd to be able to express affection in that way on TV and let other people see it but I’m happy with it.”

Boz and Keely, who have now said “I love you,” are still moving forward with plans to try for a baby!

She said, “I feel like at this stage in my life, I want to try everything that I dream and hope for until… somebody tells me that either it’s unsafe and unhealthy for me to do or that it just doesn’t happen but I have never been of the belief system that you should give up before you try.”

Saint John also shared that her 15-year-old daughter loves Keely is on board with the baby plan, after previously wanting to stay the only child!

"I believe that you don't know what you don't know until you see it," Boz reflected, "and she hadn't seen me in a relationship like this with anyone... I think this is a transition, you know, an evolution in her feelings."

Boz and Keely also talking about marriage, which she says will definitely happen before baby! "Oh, wedding first," she said emphatically."I need to look cute in my dress! Is that terrible to say? I'm like, please, let me just look good for the wedding, and then we can go ahead."

"That's all a part of the commitment," she said of tying the knot. "So, we know that's gonna happen, it's a matter of time."