More shocking details are coming out about Liam Payne’s death.

According to the press release by Argentina’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, Payne had “alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death,” which translates to a blood alcohol concentration of .27 percent.

The legal limit in Argentina is 0.05 percent, while the U.S. has a legal limit of 0.08.

The release also noted that Payne had “cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline” in his system when he died.

In October, Payne fell to his death from his third-story balcony room at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

A month later, a translated press release from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office stated, “Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall.”

Several people have been cleared of charges relating to Payne’s death.

All charges have been dropped against Payne’s friend Roger Nores and two CasaSur Palermo Hotel employees, Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi.