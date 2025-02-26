Jesus Guerrero’s Family Thanks Kylie Jenner for Paying for His Funeral

Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero tragically died over the weekend, and she has offered to pay for his funeral.

His family shared the news of his death on GoFundMe as they raised money to cover the memorial service. The post, however, was updated to say, “When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves. We didn't want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.”

The GoFundMe collected $96,000, and the family wrote, “Donations raised through this fundraiser will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets. With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren't set up for a time like this. The next several months will have many hoops we will have to jump through to ensure we honor him in the best way we can. Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can greave properly because a mother should never have to bury her child. We truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you.”

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a heartfelt tribute to Jesus on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos.

She wrote, “Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

Kylie continued, “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

Jenner added, “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

In the wake of his death, Kylie missed the SAG Awards on Sunday as her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet logged a surprise win as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “A Complete Unknown.”

Her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian posted remembrances on Instagram Stories.

Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, “Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has lead us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends. So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I’m praying for his family, his loved ones and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it!”

Khloé felt the same and shared on her Stories, "I couldn’t find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them. We are also in intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss.”

Another celeb client, Jennifer Lopez, also honored Jesus on Instagram.

