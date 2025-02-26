Instagram

Jesus Guerrero, friend and hairstylist to Kylie Jenner, unexpectedly died over the weekend at just 34 years old.

Now, his sister Gris Guerrero is speaking out to Us Weekly about the “unanswered questions” surrounding his death.

Gris explained that Jesus was sick and in the hospital when he died, but his cause of death is unknown.

“We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness,” she said. “It all happened suddenly, and no one knows why.”

Gris said his hospitalization was “part of why there are so many unanswered questions, because nothing they had done was able to prevent this from happening.”

She went on to explain that Jesus got sick while on a recent work trip to Dubai with celebrity client Jennifer Lopez.

Gris said, “As soon as he showed up [in Dubai], he was told, ‘You don’t look well,’ to sit down and rest. If he didn’t get well, to go back to the hospital. [They told him], ‘We want you to take care of yourself.’”

Jesus did see a doctor in Dubai, and Gris shared he “was focused on coming home and his roommate forced him to go to doctors [when he returned to the United States.]”

She reiterated, “Everyone on his team did everything they could to get him to the doctors because he was not well. They told him he was not going to work, he should see a doctor and rest. And he wanted to come home.”

Gris said Lopez “talked us through everything that she could, along with others that were there,” and added, “I am very grateful for everything she did [for him] to go to the doctor and not to work and to get rest.”

The family has his records from the hospital in Dubai, but added it “was a very long flight and a lot i- between and going on the hospital [in the United States]. That’s part of why we are looking into his health more with what happened.”

Gris also touched on Kylie paying for Jesus’ funeral, saying, “She has told us anything we need. Jesus was family to her, and she was family to him. She has kept an open line. Anything we need, any questions we have, she has been there for us. She wants his memory to be honored and wants to do as much as she can so he gets the farewell he deserves.”

The funeral, however, may be delayed. “[There are] unanswered questions and it may take some time to properly have something for him. We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game for everyone to do what they can to get answers.”

Lopez and Jenner both shared their heartache over his death on social media.

J.Lo wrote on Instagram, “Jesus, It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel… 💔”