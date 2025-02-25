Getty Images

Six months after their reported split, Zoë Kravitz is breaking her silence on ex Channing Tatum.

It looks like there are no hard feelings between Zoë and Channing after calling off their engagement.

In an interview for Elle magazine’s March issue, she revealed that their broken engagement didn’t taint her feelings about their movie “Blink Twice,” which she directed.

She said, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.”

“Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened,” Zoë emphasized. “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum’s acting, saying that he has “a lot to offer,” adding, “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident, and people are seeing different sides of him.”

In October, multiple sources confirmed Zoë and Channing’s split.

One source claimed, “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart."

Just months earlier, “Extra” spoke with Channing, who raved about collaborating with Zoë on their movie “Blink Twice.”

He commented, “I’ve said it before, like, there’s I think a lot of people either they lead from their feelings or their heart or their intuition, or they lead from their brain and they’re very intellectual and they can kind of piece things apart, almost like a design or like a chessboard or something. But she’s the first person that I’ve ever worked with that is completely balanced in both. She has unbelievable power from both places.”

He went on, “And it kind of creates another thing, and she’s just wickedly creative and she’s got taste, man, and just, like, knows what’s cool to her, and that’s what I think a lot of directors don’t even get a chance to do anymore. You just want to get the yes to make a movie and you’re like, ‘I’ll make whatever you want to make.’ She, fortunately, doesn’t have to do that because she is who she is and she’s got the clout.”

Kravitz also gushed about Channing in a separate interview with “Extra.” She shared, “I think it's really beautiful to be able to work with your partner and to have that trust and to be able to go places that you might not feel comfortable going with someone that you don’t know so well, so it was an amazing experience.”

Zoë and Channing first sparked dating rumors in 2021.