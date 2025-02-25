Win It! ‘A Complete Unknown’ Digital Code

Fans can now watch the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothée Chalamet, at home!

The movie arrives to digital retailers February 25 and on 4K UHD Blu-ray™ and HD Blu-ray April 1.

And don’t miss this… “Extra” is giving a digital code to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win.

Directed by Academy Award nominee James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” offers an intimate portrayal of Bob Dylan's transformative years in the early 1960s. Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet delivers a captivating performance as Dylan, capturing his evolution from a burgeoning folk artist to a cultural icon.

*The digital codes can only be used in the U.S.



