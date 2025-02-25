Sterling K. Brown on 'Paradise' Shocker & Celebrating 19 Years with His Wife (Exclusive)

Getty

Sterling K. Brown dishes with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on an emotional new episode of “Paradise,” in which his secret service agent character gets a revelation that rocks his world.

Sterling told Melvin with a laugh, “Episode 7 hits… it hits different.”

In one scene, Brown is fighting back tears, and he explained, “My best friend used to say to me, he's like, ‘You know what you got to do… You still got to do that cry thing you do. You still got to give them that little cry thing and then you got to snatch it out real quick, and then just go destroy everybody.’ I was like, “Okay.’”

The show reunites Sterling with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

Brown said he is “incredibly” grateful for “Paradise,” adding, “You say to yourself at the beginning, ‘Lightning probably won't strike twice,’ you know what I'm saying?... and for it to be the first time for your boy to be number one on the call sheet to have things go as well as they have gone, it feels real good, Mel, it feels real good.”

He’s also collaborating with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe on the “We Don’t Always Agree” podcast, sharing, “We just talk about how you see the world versus how I see the world.”

Brown added, “It's been a joy. I really love my wife. We'll be celebrating 19 years this March.”