Jonathan Van Ness has lost a whopping 66 lbs.!

The “Queer Eye” star took to Instagram Stories to reveal their dramatic weight loss with side-by-side shirtless before-and-after images.

Van Ness shared, “I want to note, GLP-1s have been a huge help,” referring to a type of weight loss drug that encompasses products like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

They added, “I have also made major other changes. First was my diet obvs, second was way less alcohol, and finally group pilates which has been most pivotal. My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness.”

Jonathan went on, “Overall though, I’m so proud of myself and want to share. Take what works for you & leave the rest.”

In January, the 37-year-old opened up on TikTok about their weight-loss journey.

"Yes, I am on a GLP-1, or a weight loss, medication," Van Ness said. “If you have been following me for a long time, you'll know that I've gained and lost weight several times very publicly. And this time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help."

Jonathan shared, "I gained quite a bit of weight, wasn't feeling good, and the most important thing is that my binge eating disorder was out of control. I was consistently making decisions I regretted."

Van Ness said after being prescribed a GLP-1 in September they felt “control over my food intake” for the first time, saying the medication “helped me so massively.”