Producer Will Packer Spills on ‘Ready to Love’ & Dishes on New Book ‘Who Better Than You?’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Will Packer, the mega producer known for hits like “Girls Trip” and the long running TV series “Ready to Love,” is sharing the secrets to his success in the new book “Who Better Than You?: The Art of Healthy Arrogance & Dreaming Big.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Packer, who spilled on “Ready to Love” and shared some life advice from the book.

Packer said of “Ready to Love,” “I’m pretty proud of that, man, I’m like chocolate Cupid. I've made a bunch of couples. We've had some weddings come out of this thing.”

Melvin asked, “What do you think the secret sauce is?” Will replied, “I think it’s the right mix of honesty and mess. I'll be honest with you, this season on the show, we don't have a love triangle, we have a love square — I’ll let you do the math on that. It gets interesting.”

He also shared some advice from his book, saying, “The world is so unpredictable right now and frankly, it's depressing in a lot of ways. Here's my advice… protect your energy. We all have a finite amount of energy in this world, and we have to protect it. Focus on the things that you can control, focus on the things that are actually making your life better, focus on the things that propel you towards your goal — that's where you should be expending your energy.”