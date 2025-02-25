Millie Bobby Brown on Going Blonde & Channeling Pamela Anderson (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of her new sci-fi adventure “The Electric State.”

She reflected on just turning 21, saying she doesn’t feel any different!

“I thought I would [feel] taller, more roots in my hair — nothing,” she said.

Brown dished on her new blonde hair!

“People really responded,” she said of the buzz over her new ’do. ”I guess it can be quite jarring! I love when I see people change their hair color… It’s fun… It’s been different to change it up.”

She also got to have fun with her look while promoting “The Electric State,” which takes place in an alternate 1994.

Melvin asked, “You had 17 sets of nails for the press tour?”

Millie confirmed, “I did, I did.” She said of working with her nail tech, “She created 17 sets for me in three days. We created these amazing boards of references. Wanted to go big cause the ’90s hair and nails makeup and accessories… so, bringing that into the ’90s press tour is huge for me.”

Brown also shared that she got to meet Pamela Anderson at Sunday’s SAG Awards, revealing that Pam is a major reference for her looks.

“It was really great to meet her,” the “Stranger Things” star said. “She’s an icon. A lot of these references I am pulling are her.”

As for “The Electric State,” a sci-fi road trip movie, Millie plays an orphan named Michelle living in the aftermath of a war the humans won against the robots. She’s looking for her brother and traveling with a smuggler named Keats, played by Chris Pratt, and a construction robot named Herman, voiced by Anthony Mackie.

Melvin said, “You've talked a lot about the beautiful relationship that you formed with Chris Pratt,” asking, “What do you remember about the first time you met him?”

Millie replied, “I actually met him at an awards show many, many, many years ago, and I remember freaking out and going, ‘Oh, my God! That's Chris Pratt!’ To be able to — years, years, years forward — to work alongside him is a dream come true.”