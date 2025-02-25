Kylie Jenner shared a touching tribute to her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero following his tragic death at 34.

The reality star wrote alongside a carousel of photos, “Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

She continued, “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

Jenner added, “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

In the wake of his death, Kylie missed the SAG Awards on Sunday as her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet logged a surprise win as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “A Complete Unknown.”

Her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian posted remembrances on Instagram Stories.

Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, “Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has lead us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends. So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I’m praying for his family, his loved ones and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it!”

Khloé felt the same and shared on her Stories, "I couldn’t find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them. We are also in intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss.”

Another celeb client, Jennifer Lopez, also honored Jesus on Instgram.

She wrote, "Jesus, It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel… 💔"

His sister Gris announced his death on GoFundMe, sharing, “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

She continued, “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”