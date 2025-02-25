Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s role as Saxon Ratliff on “The White Lotus” has everyone talking!

On Monday, Patrick’s brother-in-law Chris Pratt revealed that the family has “The White Lotus” watch parties to show their support for Patrick.

Chris told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the premiere of his film “The Electric Slate” in Los Angeles, “We did last night. We had to go home because of the babies, but they were having a big viewing party last night. They made T-shirts and everything. It’s a big deal.”

Pratt praised Schwarzenegger for the role, saying, “He’s really pumped about it, and he ought to be. I think he’s a doing a really great job. He’s worked really hard for a long time, and it’s really showing. He's kicking ass."

It looks like Chris helped Patrick land the role! He shared, “I helped him audition," also joking, "Where’s my 10%? You watching this, bro?"

Another person who kicked ass? Chris’ “The Electric Slate” co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

Pratt raved about working with her, and about how she handled the tough schedule, saying , “She’s super sharp. I really enjoyed being around her and Jake [Bongiovi]. She’s very maternal and wonderful. She just brought it. She showed up every day, on time, prepared, kicked ass and worked really hard, never complained, working night shoots... She's a hustler and a real professional."

Chris said he was proud of the film, and showed some love for the Russo brothers, who he described as “super collaborative.”

Pratt enjoyed playing his character Keats, saying, “It was all a big collaborative effort, and so just being able to kind of go full send on a character that’s a remnant of the ’80s living in the ’90s and balancing drama and comedy, it was nice.”