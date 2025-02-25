Wayfarer Studios/Warner Bros.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing “It Ends with Us” legal battle is going strong. A wild new fan theory involving “Green Lantern” has popped up online, as more legal shots were fired between the two sides.

An X user named Leanne Newton posted about watching “Green Lantern” for the first time and noticing parallels between a dance scene featuring Blake and now husband Ryan Reynolds and the dance scene Blake and Justin shared in “It Ends with Us.”

Newton, who included the movie clip, wrote, “I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from IEWU. The only difference is the characters were talking.”

This is of note, because Justin’s team released raw footage from the “It Ends with Us” dance scene. In it, Blake tells Justin it would be “more romantic” if they just talked. Baldoni responds by referencing Blake’s husband Ryan, saying, “I know you and Ryan [Reynolds] talk all the time.” Blake later says of Ryan, “No, we’re like, ‘Oh, my God, there’s not enough time in the day to talk.’”

Meanwhile, Leanne continues to write, “Could it be possible that Lively was trying to recreate the scene to be similar to the scene she did with her husband when she fell in love with him? Did she rewrite the scene to mirror the details of the dance?”

Referencing a comment Blake made to the press about Ryan helping to write a scene in the film, Newton continues, “Is this what she means when she says her husband is ‘all over this movie’?”

Newton continues, “Did Reynolds see this and get jealous because it hit a nerve?”

Referencing Blake and Justin’s back-and-forth over use of an intimacy coordinator on set, Newton adds this observation of the “Green Lantern” scene: “She's rubbing her hands all over him and not [an] intimacy coordinator is around.”

One person wrote in the comments, “Great observation!! Even down to the twirl!”

Another posted, “Wow, that would definitely explain why she thought talking during the dance sequence would be ‘more romantic.’ She may have even subconsciously remembered the moment she fell in love with her husband and that’s why she was so insistent on the talking.”

Others called it “good detective work” and a “good catch.”

Meanwhile, as the two parties prepare to go to trial next year, Lively’s team is asking for call and text logs from Baldoni’s team. In new paperwork, Justin’s team is asking the judge to quash these “overbroad discovery requests.” While her team responded, insisting, “Such information is reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”

Lively’s team also issued a summons to Jed Wallace, who they accused of being part of a smear campaign against her.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he sued her back. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, Blake’s team filed an amended lawsuit, claiming there were other women who were uncomfortable on the set of “It Ends with Us” because of Baldoni or his Wayfarer Studios partner Jamey Heath.

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman responded with a statement to “Extra,” saying, “Our clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media. Our clients have taken this matter and these issues very seriously notwithstanding the jokes made publicly by the plaintiff and her husband [Ryan Reynolds]. Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims. Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence.”