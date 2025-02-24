SAG Awards Fashion: Anna Sawai Reacts to Being Crowned Best Dressed!

Getty Images

“Extra” is breaking down the trends on the 2025 SAG red carpet!

Classic black was back on Hollywood’s fashion runway, with Demi Moore in a strapless leather corset gown by Bottega Veneta and Zoe Saldaña in velvet Saint Laurent with an embellished ruffle. Keke Palmer brought a fashion flashback in a mid-’80s Chanel gown worn by Jamie Lee Curtis in 1986.

Curtis had showgirl energy in Dolce & Gabbana sequins and black feathers. It was also a stunning callback to the style favored by her mom, Hollywood star Janet Leigh.

Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Jane Fonda, and Millie Bobby Brown were among the stars delivering perfect 10s in blush and pink.

Sofia Carson was also on-point in her peony pink ripped-from-the runway Elie Saab gown paired with 100 karats of diamonds. She wore a 90-karat Chopard necklace and a 10-karat white diamond ring.

Silver was also trending, and Cynthia Erivo brought it big-time in vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen, while Mikey Madison was stunning in Louis Vuitton.

Many stars opted for a tuxedo look, including Zooey Deschanel in vintage Armani and Sheryl Lee Ralph in Sergio Hudson.

But there can only be one best dresse, and for “Extra’s” Adam Glassman, it was “Shōgun” star Anna Sawai in an “unbelievable” custom red-and-black column dress by Armani Privé.