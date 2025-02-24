‘RHOA’ Star Sanya Richards-Ross & Husband Aaron Ross Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sanya Richards-Ross is having another baby!

Over the weekend, Sanya announced that she’s expecting her third child with husband Aaron Ross.

Alongside a carousel of photos of her growing baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, “40 + 1 😳🤰🏾💙💕.”

“On this birthday and my 15 YEAR ANNIVERSARY… @rossboy31 and I will be adding one more little prince or princess to our crew. 💙💕,” Sanya added. “My birthday and anniversary is actually on the 26th but we’re celebrating today so let’s just pretend…. Haha.”

Sanya and Aaron are also the parents of sons Aaron 7, and Asani, 14 months.

Last year, Sanya gave an update on Asani, telling People magazine, “Asani is such a calm baby with bright beautiful eyes and already very curious eyes.”

Before Asani’s arrival, Sanya was opened about her pregnancy losses.

In an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” two years ago, she revealed, “Everything was fine at my five-week checkup, but when I back to Dr. Jackie for my seven-week checkup, she told me that the baby wasn’t growing and it looked like it was no longer a viable pregnancy.”

Of her “traumatic miscarriage,” Sanya shared, “I was rushed off in an ambulance to the hospital. I lost so much blood that I had to get a blood transfusion. Especially not having Ross there, being by myself, it was really, really hard."

Sanya announced that she was pregnant again in the summer 2023. She would give birth to Asani in December of that year.