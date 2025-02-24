Oprah to Host ‘Menopause Revolution’ Special to Help Women Advocate for Themselves

“An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution” will feature experts who can speak to the physical and neurological changes women go through; celebrity advocates like Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Maria Shriver and author and OB-GYN Dr. Mary Claire Have; as well as comedian Leanne Morgan, who uses perimenopause and menopause in her comedy.

Oprah shared in a statement, “When I was around 48 years old, I thought I was dying and went from doctor to doctor trying to understand why my heart was racing, and did not receive any answers until I picked up a book and read how heart palpitations can be a symptom indicating a change is coming to your body. This show starts the revolution of answers for millions of women throughout this country. We discuss what you need to know to best advocate for yourself when it comes to mental health, sleep, weight, sex, and your brain so we can ultimately see how freeing menopause can be in your life, with the best yet to come.”