Kylie Jenner’s Hairstylist & Friend Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34

Jesus Guerrero, hairstylist to Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez and others, has died at 34.

His sister Gris shared the news on GoFundMe, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

She continued, “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

Gris went on, “Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.”

Loved ones later shared on his Instagram Stories, “Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across.”

The message added, “We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could have done different to still have him with us.”

Jesus often posted about Kylie and his other famous clients on Instagram. Some of his recent posts about Jenner included styling her hair for a Paris trip, the Golden Globe, and the CFDA Awards.

On January 31, he shared a carousel of Jenner in Paris that included a selfie of the pair together.

Kylie’s last photo of him was on February 12 after an event for her Sprinter drink brand. In the pic, they lay in bed as Kylie laughs and Jesus pretends to be asleep.

In the wake of his death, Kylie missed the SAG Awards on Sunday as her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet logged a surprise win as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “A Complete Unknown.”

Following his death, other friends like makeup artist Ariel Tejada shared tributes on Instagram.

Ariel wrote, “2•22, one of Gods most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me. 🕊️🙏🏽💔”



Tejada went on, “Last night I experienced the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair.”



Ariel called Jesus his “chosen family,” saying, “I told you this many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the past 10 years of this whole journey without you, to which you would always reply saying ‘I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else’ and now that you’re gone I’m unsure how I will continue the same without you.”

Tejada recalled, “In every room we made magic in together. We [were] in sync on a level that only you and I will ever comprehend. You were a safe haven for me that gave me the push to be the best version of myself in every room we were in together! More than a friend you were my brother.”



He insisted, “There was no one like you, Jesus, and there will never be.”



Jesus’ friend Nikko Reyes also remembered Jesus, writing, “Knowing you was a privilege, being your friend was a blessing.”

He said Guerrero was like “family,” and an “infinite inspiration.”



“Thank you for sharing your life with me,” Nikko posted. “I will miss our adventures, our dance performances, the way you answer your phone and just start signing, our laughs, your laugh, your kindness, your ability to not give a f**k, your work ethics and how driven you are. The way you truly know me like no one does.”