Kerry Washington on Epic Kendrick Lamar Halftime: 'Somebody Check on Drake’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington stunned in purple floral Prada at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, where she won for best actress in a motion picture for “The Six Triple Eight,” which also took home best motion picture!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kerry, who said SZA was on her pre-award show playlist!

Kerry raved about SZA’s “extraordinary” performance at the Super Bowl LIX, saying, “She was amazing. I thought the Super Bowl Halftime [show] was epic in every way.”

During the halftime show, Kendrick Lamar performed his smash hit “Not Like Us,” a diss track about Drake.

Washington quipped, “I was like ‘Somebody go check on Drake.’ It was so good.”

Kerry also spoke about the importance of having a platform like Netflix to share the untold history of the real women of the only US Women's Army Corps unit of color during WWII in “The Six Triple Eight.”

She commented, “To be able to have a film that’s telling this largely untold story about Black women in history and how important we’ve been to protecting and saving democracy, to have that film be like a top 10 film in over 85 countries, all over the world, I mean God bless Netflix. Thank God for that platform and for the opportunity to tell our story at a time when people are really coming for history, trying to erase history and we’re getting to share the truth of how extraordinary we are.”

Washington was “really proud” to have four projects, “The Six Triple Eight,” “UnPrisoned,” “Reasonable Doubt,” and “Daughters,” nominated at the NAACP Awards.

She emphasized, “I feel so lucky to be working and providing opportunities for other artists and artisans.”

Kerry teased her upcoming movie “Shadow Force” with Omar Sy, which comes out in May. She said, “He and I play, like, a badass spy espionage couple, and that’s the kind of project that I’ve been wanting to do for a really long time, so I’m really excited by audiences seeing ‘Shadow Force.’”