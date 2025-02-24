Instagram

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has a baby on the way!

The “Jersey Shore” star and her fiancé Justin May shared the news on Instagram, writing, "We've been keeping a little secret… ✨Baby May Due August 2025✨🤰🏻."

The couple continued, “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for! We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!



“Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕”

The post included photos of the pair holding up their sonogram photos, as well as a beach scene of a teddy bear on a blanket next to a sign that says, “We’ve been keeping a secret… Baby May due August 2025.”

Her “Jersey Shore” co-stars celebrated the happy news in the comments.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, "So so so happy for you both!!! You deserve it all my loves!!!"

Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted, “😭😭😭😭 I’m crying all over again!!!! Congratulations 🍾.”

Vinny Guadagnino wrote, “Congrats!” and Mike Sorrentino posted, “Congratulations 🙌🥹.”

In November, Sammi opened up on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” about going through in vitro fertilization and suffering a miscarriage.