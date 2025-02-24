Hunter Schafer on Speaking Out Over Passport Gender Change Under Trump (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hunter Schafer hit the blue carpet at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, where she was nominated for her role in “Cuckoo.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Hunter, who recently spoke out after her gender was changed to male on her passport following a Trump executive order.

She shared, “It just happened the other day, so I’m still sort of, you know, processing it, but I think it was just important to share what was really happening.”

As for her nomination, Schafer commented, “I really was not expecting anything for this and so it was just such a lovely nod to be recognized for it. This is my first movie I ever made.”