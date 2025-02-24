Award Shows February 24, 2025
Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More Stars Shine at SAG Awards
Demi Moore was anything but basic in black at the SAG Awards, while Ariana Grande was beautiful in blush, and Selena Gomez was a knockout in navy!
“Extra” was with all the stars on the red carpet, including “Wicked’s” Cynthia Erivo, who shined in a Givenchy metallic silver gown and teased her Oscars look.
SAG winner Anna Sawai sparkled in a custom Armani Privé gown that was red in front and black in the back, while another winner, Timothée Chalamet, channeled Bob Dylan, but without his GF Kylie Jenner in attendance.
Quinta Brunson’s lacy Christian Dior gown was one of Adam Glassman’s favorites of the night!