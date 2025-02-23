Zooey Deschanel Says She’s ‘Open’ to a ‘New Girl’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a SAG Awards date night for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, where they chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman on the red carpet.

Deschanel showed off her black vintage Armani tuxedo dress, while Jonathan complemented her look with a white Tom Ford tux.

“There's a reunion with the two of us tonight,” Zooey said of presenting with “New Girl” co-star Max Greenfield.

As for a creative “New Girl” reunion of some kind, Deschanel shared, “We don't have anything planned, but I'm open to it.”

Zooey and Jonathan also dished on their latest favorite shows, with Zooey saying, “I’m loving ‘Slow Horses,’” and Jonathan adding, “I love ‘Severance,’ ‘Silo.’”