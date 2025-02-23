Watch Andrew Scott Crash Quinta Brunson’s ‘Extra’ Interview at SAG Awards 2025

Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson stunned in Christian Dior at the 2025 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Quinta, who was joined by Andrew Scott in the middle of the interview!

Quinta gushed, “I love this man!”

The two presented together, but they didn’t rehearse! She said, “This is it!”

Quinta called him “the sweetest,” and Andrew shared, “We don’t need to build chemistry.”

Brunson also opened up about attending “SNL50” last weekend.

She said, “It was a really great time for me. Being able to be in the room with like all those comedy heroes was incredible. I had some great conversations with people about the legacy of ‘SNL.’”

Quinta raved about Kate McKinnon, saying, “That was my first time meeting her and I’m such a fan of hers, so we had such a good time sitting next to each other and watching Paul McCartney… She was crying because it was so emotional for her because he’s one of her favorite artistsm and just having that moment with her.”

Brunson also dished on the possibility of Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to “Abbott Elementary.”

She commented, “Well, Jalen said that he would come back if they won the Super Bowl, so it’s looking like they’re coming back.”

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.