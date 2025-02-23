Timothée Chalamet Shares Mom’s Funny Reaction to His SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Timothée Chalamet won his first SAG Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Chalamet, who made history by becoming the youngest actor ever to win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Chalamet said he was “absolutely stunned” by the win, emphasizing, “I’m so f**king grateful… I was not expecting this. I would have had a more tailored message. This is just raw.”

Timothée was accompanied to the star-studded ceremony by his mom Nicole Flender, who got a sweet shout-out in his acceptance speech for her 40 years with Actors’ Equity.

His mom kept him humble when his name was called. Chalamet shared, ‘She said, ‘Don’t forget to fold your laundry,’ and I was like, ‘Really? This moment? Really? This moment I just won this award, and I’m 29 years old and you’re chastising me still.’”

Timothée gave credit to his mom, saying, “She might have won me this… I grew up in an actors’ building in New York, so I know she really pushed everyone she knew to hit that vote button.”