Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises ‘Abbott Elementary’ Castmates: ‘We Love Working Together’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary’s” Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards, where she chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman about her black-and-white look.

Referring to Sheryl’s stylist daughter, Adam pointed out, “This looks stunning. Your daughter did very well.”

She replied, “Thank you! Ivy Coco, she is my stylist and I'm wearing Sergio Hudson. She just continues to have the vision. I honestly am very happy to say she got it from her mama.”

Adam commented, “Yeah, she did, and you could never go wrong with a crisp white shirt.”

Mona asked her about her pre-award show rituals, and Ralph replied, “You know, for me, the pre-show really starts the night before. I got an incredible facial. There's a new facialist, Miss [Joanna] Czech, and she just treats the face like dough, and then you get a good night’s sleep and then you’ve got to drink that water to stay hydrated because you can't drink too much before you get here because you can't get out of these clothes. Then the tailor has to show up for the last nip/tuck in the outfit.”

The actress revealed, “Oh, my God, they ended up having to chop off my blouse because it was bunching up too much and you have to have smooth.”

Many of her castmates were in attendance as well!