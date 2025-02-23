SAG Awards: ‘Shōgun’s’ Hiroyuki Sanada Confesses He’s ‘Always Nervous’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Shōgun” star Hiroyuki Sanada hit the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday afternoon.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Hiroyuki, who noted that the success he and the show have experienced feels “like a dream.”

Despite all of “Shōgun” wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, Hiroyuki admitted that he’s still “always nervous” at award shows.

He said, “I could never have imagined really these kinds of things happening.”

The show has been renewed for two more seasons. He dished, “We just finished writing for 10 episodes of Season 2.”