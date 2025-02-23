Award Shows February 23, 2025
SAG Awards: ‘Shōgun’s’ Hiroyuki Sanada Confesses He’s ‘Always Nervous’! (Exclusive)
“Shōgun” star Hiroyuki Sanada hit the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday afternoon.
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Hiroyuki, who noted that the success he and the show have experienced feels “like a dream.”
Despite all of “Shōgun” wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, Hiroyuki admitted that he’s still “always nervous” at award shows.
He said, “I could never have imagined really these kinds of things happening.”
The show has been renewed for two more seasons. He dished, “We just finished writing for 10 episodes of Season 2.”
Sanada praised the writers for “working hard,” adding that the cast is aiming to film in the fall or winter.