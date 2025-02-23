SAG Awards: ‘Penguin’ Star Cristin Milioti Reacts to Idea of Sofia Falcone Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cristin Milioti chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet.

She talked about the honor of being nominated for her role in “The Penguin,” saying, “It's really moving and very profound.”

Mona said she has hopes “The Penguin” will continue, and Cristin told her, “I want the same thing, I want that, too. No word yet, but I would love it.”

When Mona asked about the idea of a Sofia Falcone spin-off, she said, “That could go so many ways. I would love that. It would be great.”

Milioti reflected on Sofia’s look in the show, saying, “We had the most incredible hair and makeup team and wardrobe department… It was so much fun to get to build the look of a Batman villain, like, it was as fun as you think.”