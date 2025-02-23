SAG Awards 2025: See the Stars Getting Ready

SAG Award attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2025 show.

Zoe Saldana got glammed up with her team ahead of the show.

Host Kristen Bell shared her excitement over the show, saying, "I think it's going to be really good!"

Bell went on to share a video of herself wearing only a pull up, and joked, "Hey quick question, do you ever come back from Mexico and have to go to an award show? Try a pull up underneath your dress."

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of herself in a beauty mask, explaining, “MOMMY IS TI TI and not so BRIGHT EYED!” She hoped with some masks and other products her team could turn her into a “showgirl.”

Jack Quaid shared a glimpse at his tuxedo and wrote, "See ya soon, @SagAwards."

Joey King's beauty regimen looked extreme!

Gillian Anderson revealed she was in town for the SAG Awards and teased she would be attending the show with a special guest.