SAG Award Winners 2025: The Full List
The Motion Picture Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody / László Tóth - "The Brutalist"
Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan - "A Complete Unknown"
Daniel Craig / William Lee - "Queer"
Colman Domingo / Divine G - "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence - "Conclave"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson / Shelly - "The Last Showgirl"
Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba - "Wicked"
Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas - "Emilia Pérez"
Mikey Madison / Ani - "Anora"
Demi Moore / Elisabeth - "The Substance"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero - "Wicked"
Yura Borisov / Igor - "Anora"
Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan - "A Real Pain" WINNER
Edward Norton / Pete Seeger - "A Complete Unknown"
Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn - "The Apprentice"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez - "A Complete Unknown"
Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette - "The Last Showgirl"
Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece - "The Piano Lesson"
Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda - "Wicked"
Zoe Saldaña / Rita - "Emilia Pérez"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“A Complete Unknown”
“Anora”
“Conclave”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Wicked”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Deadpool & Wolverine”
“Dune: Part Two”
“The Fall Guy”
“Gladiator Ii”
“Wicked”
The Television Program Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez - "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb - "The Penguin"
Richard Gadd / Donny - "Baby Reindeer"
Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke - "Disclaimer"
Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley - "Ripley"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson - "The Great Lillian Hall"
Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft - "Disclaimer"
Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - "True Detective: Night Country"
Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland - "Under The Bridge"
Jessica Gunning / Martha - "Baby Reindeer"
Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone - "The Penguin"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige - "Shōgun"
Jeff Bridges / Dan Chase - "The Old Man"
Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb - "Slow Horses"
Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal - "The Day Of The Jackal"
Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga - "Shōgun" WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock - "Matlock"
Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington - "Bridgerton"
Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn - "The Diplomat"
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"
Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko - "Shōgun" WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody / Noah Roklov - "Nobody Wants This"
Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk - "A Man On The Inside"
Harrison Ford / Paul - "Shrinking"
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam - "Only Murders In The Building"
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell / Joanne - "Nobody Wants This"
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"
Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina - "The Bear"
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance - "Hacks" WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Bridgerton”
“The Day Of The Jackal”
“The Diplomat”
“Shōgun”
“Slow Horses”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders In The Building”
“Shrinking”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“The Boys”
“Fallout”
“House Of The Dragon”
“The Penguin”
“Shōgun”