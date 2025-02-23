SAG Award Winners 2025: The Full List

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez - "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb - "The Penguin"

Richard Gadd / Donny - "Baby Reindeer"

Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke - "Disclaimer"

Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley - "Ripley"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson - "The Great Lillian Hall"

Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft - "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - "True Detective: Night Country"

Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland - "Under The Bridge"

Jessica Gunning / Martha - "Baby Reindeer"

Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone - "The Penguin"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige - "Shōgun"

Jeff Bridges / Dan Chase - "The Old Man"

Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb - "Slow Horses"

Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal - "The Day Of The Jackal"

Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga - "Shōgun" WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock - "Matlock"

Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington - "Bridgerton"

Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn - "The Diplomat"

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"

Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko - "Shōgun" WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody / Noah Roklov - "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk - "A Man On The Inside"

Harrison Ford / Paul - "Shrinking"

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam - "Only Murders In The Building"

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell / Joanne - "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"

Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina - "The Bear"

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance - "Hacks" WINNER



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Bridgerton”

“The Day Of The Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“Shrinking”