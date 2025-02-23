Molly Shannon Says Bad Bunny Was ‘So Sweet’ in ‘SNL50’ Grinding Skit

Getty Images

Molly Shannon looked like a superstar in an off-the-shoulder red dress at the 2025 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Molly, who recently made headlines for grinding on Bad Bunny in a skit on “SNL50.”

Earlier this morning, Molly grabbed an iced latte in her neighborhood, and everyone wanted to talk to her about the skit!

She said, “They like that I got to dance with Bad Bunny.”

When Mona praised Molly for her dance moves, Molly commented, “That was from the choreographer. She told me what to do and he went along with it. He was so sweet. I just listened to Bad Bunny on my walk to get coffee.”

Shannon and Adam also reminisced about knowing each other since her early days on “SNL.”

Molly recalled, “Can you believe it, Adam? I mean, it’s like 1995, Marcy Klein’s apartment, living it up in the Hamptons, getting body work… and just like having the best time.”

Shannon has had a busy weekend leading up to the SAG Awards.

She dished, “I went out to Paris Hilton’s party after the Independent Spirit Awards and I got home and I was like, ‘I’m exhausted,’ and I had a pastrami sandwich and matzah ball soup and called it a night.”