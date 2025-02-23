Getty Images

Kristen Bell talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman before taking the stage as the host of the 2025 SAG Awards.

Bell showed off her Armani look, revealing she had three outfit changes planned for the show.

“I say just three, but it's, like, a quick change,” she said. “Backstage, you're in a box… But yeah, three… all Armani.”

Talking about rehearsing for the night, she said, “I'm very excited! It's a very happy show. I feel like this is the award show everyone wants to come to, and you never know what you're doing when you're agreeing to host these things, but I was like, ‘Let's just make it happy and as funny as we can and do the things that I think I'm good at,’ which is like, I'm not here to roast anyone. It's not a scary place to be. There might be a bit of musical theater, so sorry in advance if you don't like that.”

Adam wondered if maybe she would include something from “Wicked,” as Kristen and her family are huge fans.

Bell said, “I mean, to a degree that is unhealthy, but you couldn't love that movie too much. It's a masterpiece.”

Her “Nobody Wants This” co-star Adam Brody was being honored at the show, and she dished, “His wife Leighton Meester is joining us next season on 'Nobody Wants This.'"

Mona asked about the cast dynamic, and Kristen shared, “To be honest, and annoying to say, but it's always delicious. This cast is really close, we have a very active text chain, sometimes too active, a lot of people making jokes and I mean folding Leighton into it just seems natural and wonderful.”

Adam and Leighton lost their home in the L.A. fires, and the SAG Awards is shedding a light on the tragedy.

Kristen shared, “I don't think we can be here with all this sort of glitz and glamour, that's, like, to be honest kind of pretend, and not acknowledge what's happened to Los Angeles and that the backdrop of all of this work that these people do is Los Angeles. It's a very important city to us and honoring the people that fought for it is very important.”

Bell also said it is not date night as her husband Dax Shepard was home with their children. “That's right mom is at work, dad is probably ordering I don't know Taco Bell or something.”

Of course, we had to ask her about wearing an adult diaper in a video she posted on Instagram!