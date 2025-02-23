Kieran Culkin on Jokingly Calling Out Adrien Brody in SAG Awards Speech (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kieran Culkin picked up another supporting actor win for his role in “A Real Pain” at the 2025 SAG Awards.

He spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage, sharing that he hasn’t had time to process awards season between work and dad duties.

“If I give you my day to day when I'm home… I wake up in the morning, take care of the kids give them breakfast, get them off to school, go to rehearsal all day. Come back, put the kids to bed, give them dinner and then clean the kitchen a little bit, eat some food and go to bed… there's no time to do anything.”

He added, “There's no time to process… if I have any free time, I’ve got to use that sleeping.”

Kieran also laughed about jokingly calling out Adrien Brody in his acceptance speech. As he held the statue onstage, he said, “Thank you for this incredibly heavy award. I don’t think there’s any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds… which is the allotted time, Adrien Brody!”

It was a premature comment, as Adrien did not win his category — Timothée Chalamet logged a surprise win.

Culkin said he hadn’t talked to Adrien after the joke, and explained it doesn’t feel real when you are accepting an award, saying it “feels like a weird fever dream.”