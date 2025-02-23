Kerry Washington on Thinking She Forgot to Thank Tyler Perry at NAACP Image Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. Sharing that she is wearing Armani, she said, “I just put this on and thought, ‘I love it.’”

Adam presented her with a rose, telling her, “You’re one of our best-dressed.”

Kerry won the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for "The Six Triple Eight" last night during the 56th NAACP Image Awards, and tonight she is presenting.

Washington explained, “I am so excited to be a presenter tonight and not nominated ’cause that’s the fun.”

She went on, “I am so grateful for the Image Award last night for ‘Six Triple Eight,’ that audiences all over the world really celebrated this film… So many people loving this story, so I am grateful for that, but it is nice when you can say to your friends you are a winner no matter what and inside, I’m so calm.”

Mona asked her about the moment last night when she had to thank Tyler Perry. She said, “I so was not expecting to win last night… When they said my name, I feel like I blacked out, so I don’t remember who I thanked when I was walking off stage. I said did I not thank Tyler… so then I offended an entire live broadcast to thank someone I already did.”

Kerry said she was excited to see so many people at the SAG Awards including Eddie Redmayne because he is good friends with her husband.