Jamie Lee Curtis Was the Spitting Image of Mom Janet Leigh at SAG Awards 2025

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis won the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet with a high-glam, sparkling black gown with dramatic feathers framing her face.

The glitzy look was an appropriate wink at her SAG-nominated performance in "The Last Showgirl," but it was also a stunning callback to the style favored by her late mom, Old Hollywood star Janet Leigh!

Leigh was a fan of old-school movie-star presentation, and had worn similar looks — but all in white — on a 1965 TV show and at the 1982 "Night of 100 Stars"

Jamie Lee has frequently spoken of her love and admiration for her mom, the iconic star of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" and many other films. In 2022, she posted Leigh's posthumous Variety cover on her Instagram, raving, "I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I'm having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved. The miracle of the movies is that they last forever, in perpetuity. How thrilling to see her legacy today through the loving portal of Variety as the number 1 movie of all time."

The enduring scream queen even recreated her mom's "Psycho" look for Halloween in 2021!

Jamie Lee, who is big on reality vs. 24/7 glamour — much like her "Last Showgirl" co-star Pamela Anderson — treated fans to some getting-ready photos on Instagram earlier on Sunday, admitting, "MOMMY IS TI TI [tired] and not so BRIGHT EYED!"