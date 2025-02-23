Gabriel Macht on ‘Suits L.A.’ Cameo & Passing the Baton to Steven Amell (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gabriel Macht is reprising his role as Harvey Specter in several episodes of “Suits L.A.”

“Extra” spoke with Gabriel at the show’s L.A. premiere, where he dished on his role on the series, revealing that his character Harvey and Stephen Amell’s character Ted have a deep friendship.

He teased, “I can tell you that Ted and Harvey come from the same cloth. I can tell you that when someone sends a signal, someone appears.”

“I think they mean a lot to each other and their friendship goes deep,” Macht went on. “He’s in trouble and it’s personal and it’s very similar to how Harvey responds to certain things. Things become personal and when he needs help, he goes to somebody who can be by his side and so that’s the reason I think Harvey comes into this space."

Macht was looking forward to working with Amell, who he met for the first time at the premiere.

He commented, “I’m going to work next week so I’m looking forward to it… I’m excited to be here. I’m really here to pass the baton and give some support to the show and sort of just say that, you know, I believe in it. I believe in the universe.”

Gabriel raved about Stephen, saying, “I’ve seen some of the images, I’ve seen some of the, you know, trailers and stuff and he seems totally on point. I have all the confidence in the world for all of these guys. This West Coast version of the show… It’s unique in its own identity but it will have the same syntax, the same rhythms, because it’s the same writers and a lot of the same directors.”

“It was another reason for me to come back,” Macht emphasized. “I know the rhythms and I know the people working on it and I thought this would be a good week.”

We also spoke with Stephen, who also shared how Ted is different from Harvey of “Suits,” noting that Ted is more of an open book and shows a vulnerable side.

He elaborated, “They have a similar foundation that they were both federal prosecutors but I mean entertainment law and corporate law, like the things that Harvey was doing, I mean that’s obviously… very different fields, just in terms of like the type of people that you’re dealing with… Harvey was very much, didn’t like to talk about himself. Ted’s a little more of an open book… you get to know a very personal, vulnerable side of him in the early part of the show.”

Stephen wasn’t giving too away about Gabriel’s role, saying he’s “excited to see him work.”