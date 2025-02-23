Demi Moore Talks Believing in Possibilities After SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Demi Moore spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after her SAG Awards win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “The Substance.”

After giving an inspiring acceptance speech about believing in yourself, she told Melvin, “We're conditioned to think, ‘I'll believe it when I see it,’ but the truth is when we believe it, we'll see it. And it's a subtle difference, but a powerful one.”

Moore shared that, even times of doubt, “I've held on to the belief of possibilities and that's just a sense of hope and you know the wings of faith that there is something out there for me and this just feels like the door just swung open a little bit wider to greater possibilities.”

Demi also said her hope is to do more meaningful and memorable work, which can in turn create a cultural shift.

As for what is next, Moore shared, “My intention and desire is to do meaningful and memorable work, and if we are extremely fortunate, then that may even provide a cultural shift.”