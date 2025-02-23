Colman Domingo Says Michael Jackson Biopic Will Be ‘Amazing’

Getty Images

Colman Domingo was old Hollywood glamour in custom Valentino and Swarovski jewels at the 2025 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Colman, who opened up on the Michael Jackson biopic.

It was recently reported that the biopic release date was being pushed back.

Colman, who plays Michael’s father Joe Jackson, said, “At some point, it’ll come out.”

“I don’t know anything more about that,” Domingo added. “That’s literally all I know. I feel like people want more than I actually know, and I’m like, ‘Should I come up with a lie?’”

Colman is confident that the movie is “going to be amazing.”

Domingo was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work on “Sing Sing.”

I said, “I’m truly grateful. To be back here again for a film like ‘Sing Sing’ is incredible. I love what we made as an ensemble. I love my castmates… It’s a story that I think hopefully will continue to move the needle on what we can do to help give people a chance to… find news paths for their humanity, you know, especially men who are incarcerated.”

Colman mentioned the recent L.A. wildfires, pointing out, “So many firefighters were out there, fighting these wildfires were incarcerated men and they should have a path to become citizens again.”