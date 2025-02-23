‘Bridgerton’s’ Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton on ‘Real Cute Baby’ in S4 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Bridgerton” stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton hit the red carpet for the 2025 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nicola and Luke about passing the baton to two new leads for Season 4, which is already filming!

Luke joked that they are “well-rested” after the press tour for Season 3, which centered on their characters’ love story.

They are currently in L.A. for the SAG Awards, but they’ll be getting on a flight to London to film the new season.

Newton said, “We’re filming literally this week, so we go home and we’re straight into the studio. They’re working hard.”

Nicola and Luke also gushed over the “real cute baby” they have in new season.

Coughlan dished, “He’s real ginger. There was one scene where I was meant to pass him to Luke, but he sort of held on to me — it was so cute! — just, like, clung on and didn’t want to go.”

Luke added, “He’s a one-take wonder. He really is.”

This year, Coughlan, Newton, and the cast of “Bridgerton” are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Newton shared, “We’re obviously celebrating as an ensemble… It’s just amazing that we all get to come and do it together ’cause it’s so surreal seeing, like, some of our classmates in L.A. together.”