Anna Sawai Says All 10 ‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Episodes Have Been Written (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Shōgun” star Anna Sawai stunned in custom Armani Privé with Cartier jewelry at the 2025 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Anna, who said she was feeling “quite nervous,” saying, “I think this is the last award [show] for ‘Shōgun’ Season 1. It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m happy to be here with everyone.”

Anna was last united with her castmates at the 2025 Golden Globes in January.

Anna also talked about Season 2 of the show, sharing, “I haven’t heard anything about it. I know that they’re done writing all 10 episodes, which is very exciting, but I have no idea what the story is going to be about.”

As for who Anna was looking forward to seeing at the SAG Awards, she commented, “I’m excited to see Kathy [Bates] because I wasn’t able to congratulate her in person since she won the Critics Choice, so I’d love to give her hug.”

Anna and Kathy are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, for “Shōgun” and “Matlock,” respectively.