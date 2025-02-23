Adrien Brody Is ‘Moved’ After Meeting Idol Al Pacino (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Adrien Brody looked so handsome in a Louis Vuitton tuxedo at the SAG Awards, where he was accompanied by girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

“Extra’s” Adam Weissler spoke with Adrien, who raved about Al Pacino after recently meeting him in L.A.

Brody said, “L.A. is the place that you can encounter people of greatness like that, and he was so good to me and so moved by my work in [‘The Brutalist’]. To have an actor of that stature, who, really, I hold in the highest regard, to have just seen your work, to know who you are, to know your name, but to be so effusive. I’m so moved by it — really.”

Adrien is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the movie.

Brody gushed, “I love our union. I love my community. There are so many people I admire and I’m grateful to be here. I both am lifted by them and to help lift up my fellow actors and try and provide some inspiration that it’s achievable.”

Adrien has been loving award season, winning at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, saying, “I’m full of gratitude… It’s quite healing to have had work that has touched so many people.”

“To be in a film that is an artistic achievement, this was made for very modest resources, made for the right reasons, this wasn’t really a commercial endeavor,” Brodynoted. “It’s an artistic work and that’s hard to do and for that film to also connect with a wide audience, I’m so grateful for that. Hopefully, it yields other opportunities to do the work that I love.”

Brody has learned “many things” throughout his acting career. He emphasized, “Life gives perspective, and you need to experience things in order to understand them and I’ve experienced many things. I’ve had great triumphs and I’ve had valleys in my life… I think the beauty of being an actor is you can apply those to your work… you learn what’s important, how you want to live your life, what’s worth fighting for, what’s worth putting aside, how to be better.”