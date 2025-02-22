Rihanna on the Greatest Thing About A$AP Rocky: 'Seeing Him Be a Dad'

Getty Images

Rihanna is opening up about her relationship of five years with A$AP Rocky in the new issue of Harpers Bazaar, and the mogul sounds like she's never been more in love.

Rihanna, 37, is celebrating becoming the new face of Dior J'adore, and while it happened after she granted the interview to Lynette Nylander, she's also celebrating the rapper's acquittal this week on charges he fired a weapon at a former friend.

In the long, chatty piece, Rihanna says of her man that the "greatest thing" about him "is seeing him be a dad."

The two are the parents of sons RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born a year after.

She also praises her partner's "pureness. His charm. I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me. And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”

The billionaire Fenty founder goes on to detail what their private life is like, including haunting small bars and out-of-the-way restaurants just as often as five-star establishments.

One night, after they flew back to NYC following a trip, she recalls Rocky saying he wanted to hit an arcade.

“And I was just like, ‘I’m in Ugg slippers, sweats, and a busted-ass face because I just woke up.'"

They ended up at the jukebox bar Radio, and it's all a part of her approach to being one of the most famous women in the world.

“We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people. I don’t like a private room. I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life. It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely," she tells the fashion magazine. "And what am I protecting myself from? I’m actually allowing people to dictate the robbery of the life that I could actually be living.”

And it comes back to Rocky, who she says reminds her all the time about their roots, saying, "Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?"

As for her long-awaited next album, which has become a pop culture unicorn, she reveals that when it comes, it won't be anything her fans are expecting. "I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”