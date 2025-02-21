Why Kristen Bell Was Initially Hesitant to Host SAG Awards 2025 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kristen Bell is only days away from hosting the 2025 SAG Awards!

“Extra’s” Mel Roberts spoke with Kristen, who said the first thing that went through her mind when she was offered the gig was, “Do I want to do any work?”

She went on to explain, “I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for the last… eight to nine months, and I’m in a groove.”

Kristen is the mother of two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, with husband Dax Shepard.

Her girls are old enough to know about Kristen’s fame and, “They don’t love it.”

Kristen explained, “They’re understanding, but they don’t love when strangers take attention away from them.”

The girls will be sharing their mom Sunday night as she puts her sense of humor on display at the SAG Awards.