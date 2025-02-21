‘Ugly Betty’ Star Eric Mabius’ Bar Fight Caught on Camera Prior to Arrest

NCSO/MEGA

Eric Mabius, who played Daniel Meade on “Ugly Betty,” is in hot water after an alleged bar fight in Florida.

TMZ posted a video of the altercation and reports Mabius was arrested on two misdemeanors early Thursday morning, including battery and resisting an officer without violence.

According to an arrest report, obtained by the site, the Nassau County Sheriff's department was called to a bar in Yulee just after 2 a.m. after an “extremely intoxicated” woman caused a commotion and spat on people.

In the video it appears Mabius is standing next to that woman when an altercation breaks out between her and a second woman. Mabius appears to be trying to break up the fight by hitting at the second woman and then ends up taking both women to the ground.

The arrest reports adds that the actor allegedly got on top of the second woman and ripped some of the hair from her scalp. Eric and the woman had to be separated.

TMZ adds that when deputies arrived, Eric allegedly acted belligerent. He and the drunk woman were both arrested.

A disheveled mug shot of the 53-year-old shows he may have suffered a cut near his eye during the altercation.

The New York Post reported that as of Thursday afternoon, Eric was still in custody and had not appeared in court. He has not publicly commented on the case.