‘Suits’ Creator Aaron Korsh Would Love Meghan Markle on New ‘Suits L.A.’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh at the premiere of the new “Suits LA.”

The show stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, an entertainment attorney originally from New York whose firm is at a crisis point.

Aaron shared, “I'm so proud of what we've done. I think the new cast is amazing, the writers are terrific, and I'm really hoping people spark to the new show.”

Korsh revealed how the show came to be, saying, “I had written this pilot about five years ago during the pandemic and we had taken it to NBC and we developed it… They were agents at the time, not lawyers, and we [later] made them lawyers… They ended up passing on the show and then the ‘Suits’ resurgence hit. It was in the middle of the strike and I knew when the strike was over they were going to call.”

He went on, “What I didn't know is that they would have the idea to turn it into a ‘Suits’ franchise. I thought it was a great idea, and we were off to the races.”

Aaron also dished on Gabriel Macht reprising Harvey Specter and teased his arc on the show.

The showrunner said, “The plan is obviously for this first season to have Harvey come back for an arc on the show, and it was an organic fit because of Ted [Black's] past as a prosecutor in New York. He would have overlapped with Harvey, and we had them having played baseball together on a prosecutors league baseball team so… We laid [Harvey] in the past, and then he comes back in the present to kind of take care of some unfinished business.”

He added, “We will have at least one other ‘Suits’ character make an appearance throughout the course of the year, and beyond that we're figuring it out as writers… I would love for them all to come back, but we don't want it to just be a parade of one character after another.”

Plus, he said they would love to have Meghan Markle return!

He had this message for the Duchess of Sussex: “Meghan, we would love to have you back on ‘Suits: L.A.’”

Korsh went on, “It is really up to her, obviously. If she would want to come back over it would be great, but I know Meghan is living her own life and she has so much going on and I wish her the best. And if she ever wants to come back, we'll have her back.”